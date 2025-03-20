Darden Restaurants Updates FY25 Financial Outlook

(RTTNews) - Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) updated its full year financial outlook for fiscal 2025 which includes Chuy's operating results, but excludes approximately $47 million, pre-tax, of expected transaction and integration related costs associated with the acquisition. The company now expects fiscal 2025 adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $9.45 to $9.52. Previously, the company anticipated net earnings per share from continuing operations of $9.40 to $9.60, excluding approximately $47 million, pre-tax, of Chuy's transaction and integration related costs.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects: total sales of approximately $12.1 billion; same-restaurant sales growth of approximately 1.5%; and new restaurant openings of 50 to 55.

For the third quarter, the company's earnings came in at $323.4 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $312.9 million, or $2.60 per share, last year. Excluding $0.06 of Chuy's transaction and integration related costs, third quarter adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations were $2.80, an increase of 6.9% from a year ago. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total sales increased 6.2% to $3.2 billion, driven by a blended same-restaurant sales increase of 0.7% and sales from the acquisition of 103 Chuy's restaurants and 40 net new restaurants.

Darden's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.40 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.