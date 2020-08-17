Darden Restaurants Takes Over #132 Spot From Deere & Co.

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) has taken over the #132 spot from Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Darden Restaurants, Inc. versus Deere & Co. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (DRI plotted in blue; DE plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DRI vs. DE:

DRI is currently trading down about 1%, while DE is up about 1.2% midday Monday.

