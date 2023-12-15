Darden Restaurants Slides After Q2 Revenue Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) shares are declining on Friday morning trade, as the company reported second-quarter revenue that came in below estimates.

The quarterly sales were $2.727 billion compared to $2.486 billion a year ago. Wall Street analysts were looking for revenue of $2.74 billion.

Currently, shares are at $158.62, down 3.00 percent from the previous close of $163.09 on a volume of 532,108.

