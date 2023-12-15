News & Insights

Markets
DRI

Darden Restaurants Slides After Q2 Revenue Misses Estimates

December 15, 2023 — 09:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) shares are declining on Friday morning trade, as the company reported second-quarter revenue that came in below estimates.

The quarterly sales were $2.727 billion compared to $2.486 billion a year ago. Wall Street analysts were looking for revenue of $2.74 billion.

Currently, shares are at $158.62, down 3.00 percent from the previous close of $163.09 on a volume of 532,108.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.