Darden Restaurants Same-Restaurant Sales Drop

(RTTNews) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Monday said its same-restaurant sales had declined 44.7% during the fourth quarter.

The restaurant operator said that it had improved its weekly cash burn rate to $20 million, including capital expenditures.

Separately, Darden Restaurants said it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $400 million of common. In addition, Darden expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $60 million of shares.

Darden plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.