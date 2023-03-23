Darden Restaurants raises annual sales forecast on diner traffic strength

March 23 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N raised its annual sales forecast after beating third-quarter estimates on Thursday, as more patrons flocked to its Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse chains.

The Orlando, Florida-based restaurant operator recorded strong footfall, despite raising menu prices to offset margin pressures from consistently high costs of labor and commodities, mainly meat and dairy.

Quarterly same-store sales rose 12.3% at Olive Garden, which contributed nearly half to the company's total revenue, while at LongHorn Steakhouse same-store sales were up 10.8%, beating estimates.

"We significantly exceeded the industry for both same-restaurant sales and traffic this quarter, outperforming even more on traffic than on sales," CEO Rick Cardenas said.

Shares of the company rose about 1.5% to $153.30 in premarket trading.

Darden now expects its full-year sales to be between $10.45 billion and $10.50 billion, above its prior outlook of $10.30 billion to $10.45 billion.

The company raised the lower-end of its annual profit forecast to the new range of $7.85 and $8.00 per share, compared with a $7.60 to $8.00 profit per share expected previously.

For the third-quarter ended Feb. 26, Darden's revenue rose about 14% to $2.79 billion, topping analysts' average estimate of $2.73 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Cardenas added that the company's ability to maintain prices below inflation levels helped a rise in sales.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.34 per share, beating analysts' expectations of $2.25 per share.

(Reporting by Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((AnneFlorentyna.GnanarajaSekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.