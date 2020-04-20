Darden Restaurants Prices Public Offering Of 7.83 Mln Shares At $58.50/shr

(RTTNews) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) said that it has priced its public offering of 7.83 million shares of its common stock, without par value, at a public offering price of $58.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on April 23, 2020.

In addition, Darden has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1.17 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

