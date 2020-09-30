Darden Restaurants Just Jumped – Should You Get In?

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) jumped more than 10% last week, thanks to better than expected earnings. The restaurant industry has suffered this year due to lockdown measures, forcing it to invest in different delivery models such as curbside and home delivery services. And that seems to be working. But what happens now? Will the stock maintain its recently gained momentum over the next month? What about the next 3 months, 6 months, or a year? Turns out that there is a good chance of Darden Restaurants stock giving more returns to its investors.

Our AI engine analyzes past patterns in stock movements to predict near term behavior for a given level of movement in the recent period, and suggests nearly a 36% probability of Darden Restaurants moving up another 10% over the next 21 trading days. However, the chances of moving down by -10% are much lower at 8%, suggesting a much greater likelihood of the current momentum continuing. If we look at a 3 month time frame, we find the chances of Darden stock moving up by 10% increases to 50%. Our detailed dashboard highlights the chances of Darden Restaurantsâ stock rising after a fall and should help you understand near-term return probabilities for different levels of movements.

But what do the underlying fundamentals suggest? They tellÂ a similar story, making Darden Restaurants a good bet for investors. Our dashboard Big Movers: Darden Restaurants Moved 10.7% â What Next?Â Â lays this out.

At the beginning of this year, Darden Restaurantsâ trailing 12 month P/S ratio was 1.57. This figure decreased -6.8% to 1.46, before ending at 1.62. Compared to the yearâs beginning, the multiple now stands slightly higher. If we look at peer comparison, we find that compared to Darden Restaurantsâ P/S multiple of 1.62, the figure for Chipotle and Yum! Brands stands at 6.2 and 5.04 respectively. This suggests that there may be some more upside possible.

Darden Restaurantsâ revenue has increased 18.7% from $7,170 Mil in 2017 to $8,510 Mil in 2019. For the last 12 months, this figure stood at $7,807 Mil, implying a decrease of -8.3% over 2019 numbers. This recent decrease is understandable as customers stopped dining out due to Covid-19. If we look at profitability, we find that Darden Restaurantsâ net margins have increased 25.5% from 6.7% in 2017 to 8.4% in 2019. For the last 12 months, this figure stood at -0.67%. So overall, the underlying growth potential exists for both top line and bottom line, which suggests that the market should reward the stock. Has it been doing so? The answer is yes. The companyâs stock increased 20% between 2017 and 2019, and has increased 7.8% between 2017 and now after taking into account the decline this year.

Taking all perspectives together, we believe that Darden Restaurants can be a good bet. But, what if youâre looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Hereâs a high quality portfolio to beat the market, with over 100% return since 2016, versus 55% for the S&P 500. Comprised of companies with strong revenue growth, healthy profits, lots of cash, and low risk, it has outperformed the broader market year after year, consistently.

See allÂ Trefis Price EstimatesÂ andÂ DownloadÂ Trefis DataÂ here

Whatâs behind Trefis? See How Itâs Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs ForÂ CFOs and Finance TeamsÂ |Â Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.