Darden Restaurants Inc. Reveals Gain In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $232.3 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $223.6 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $2.35 billion from $2.25 billion last year.

Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $232.3 Mln. vs. $223.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.89 vs. $1.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.88 -Revenue (Q3): $2.35 Bln vs. $2.25 Bln last year.

