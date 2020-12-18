Darden Restaurants Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings

(RTTNews) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $96.0 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $24.7 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.4% to $1.66 billion from $2.06 billion last year.

Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q2): $1.66 Bln vs. $2.06 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 to $0.75

