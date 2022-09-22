Darden Restaurants Inc. Q1 income drops in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $193.0 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $230.9 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $2.45 billion from $2.31 billion last year.

Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $193.0 Mln. vs. $230.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.56 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.56 -Revenue (Q1): $2.45 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.40 to $8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $10.2 to $10.4 Bln

