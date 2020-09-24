Darden Restaurants Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $37.3 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $171.8 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Darden Restaurants Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $73.1 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.2% to $1.53 billion from $2.13 billion last year.

Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $73.1 Mln. vs. $171.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q1): $1.53 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 to $0.75

