Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) insiders who sold US$6.9m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$15b

Over the past year, insiders sold US$6.9m worth of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) stock at an average price of US$131 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. After the stock price dropped 3.2% last week, the company's market value declined by US$503m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Darden Restaurants

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman, Eugene Lee, sold US$5.2m worth of shares at a price of US$125 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$125. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 11.93k shares worth US$1.4m. On the other hand they divested 52.36k shares, for US$6.9m. In total, Darden Restaurants insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:DRI Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Darden Restaurants Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Darden Restaurants. We note insiders cashed in US$5.2m worth of shares. Meanwhile Independent Director Timothy Wilmott bought US$1.2m worth. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership Of Darden Restaurants

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Darden Restaurants insiders own about US$68m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Darden Restaurants Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Darden Restaurants is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Darden Restaurants is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Darden Restaurants you should be aware of.

Of course Darden Restaurants may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.