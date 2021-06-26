Darden Restaurants, Inc. Just Recorded A 23% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Shareholders of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 11% to US$144 following its latest full-year results. The results were mixed; although revenues of US$6.2b fell 13% short of what the analysts had predicted, per-share (statutory) earnings of US$4.77 beat expectations by 23%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:DRI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 26th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Darden Restaurants' 21 analysts is for revenues of US$9.41b in 2022, which would reflect a substantial 52% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Darden Restaurants is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$7.34 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$9.23b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.21 in 2022. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a small increase to to revenue forecasts.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$161, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Darden Restaurants analyst has a price target of US$170 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$135. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Darden Restaurants' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 52% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.4% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 21% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Darden Restaurants is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$161, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Darden Restaurants. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Darden Restaurants analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Darden Restaurants you should be aware of.

