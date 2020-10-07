Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -65.91% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DRI was $101.25, representing a -18.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.01 and a 287.19% increase over the 52 week low of $26.15.

DRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). DRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.49. Zacks Investment Research reports DRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.29%, compared to an industry average of -17.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DRI as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST (GSEW)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RCD with an increase of 38.64% over the last 100 days. NUMV has the highest percent weighting of DRI at 2.19%.

