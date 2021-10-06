Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 266.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $156.77, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DRI was $156.77, representing a -4.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $164.28 and a 75.48% increase over the 52 week low of $89.34.

DRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). DRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.24. Zacks Investment Research reports DRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 76.47%, compared to an industry average of 32.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dri Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DRI as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EATZ with an decrease of -2.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DRI at 4.27%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.