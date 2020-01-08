Dividends
DRI

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DRI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DRI was $112.15, representing a -12.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $128.41 and a 8.12% increase over the 52 week low of $103.73.

DRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). DRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.03. Zacks Investment Research reports DRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.56%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DRI as a top-10 holding:

  • NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUMV with an increase of 10.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DRI at 1.93%.

