Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2021

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 23.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DRI was $118.1, representing a -6.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.96 and a 351.63% increase over the 52 week low of $26.15.

DRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). DRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.96. Zacks Investment Research reports DRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.78%, compared to an industry average of -5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

