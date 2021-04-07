Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 137.84% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $144.46, the dividend yield is 2.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DRI was $144.46, representing a -3.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $149.73 and a 155.64% increase over the 52 week low of $56.51.

DRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). DRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.87. Zacks Investment Research reports DRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.67%, compared to an industry average of 28%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DRI as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUMG with an increase of 12.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DRI at 2.28%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.