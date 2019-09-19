Markets
DRI

Darden Restaurants Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $170.6 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $166.2 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $2.13 billion from $2.06 billion last year.

Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $170.6 Mln. vs. $166.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.37 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q1): $2.13 Bln vs. $2.06 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.30 to $6.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DRI

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular