Darden Restaurants Inc. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $303.8 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $308.1 million, or $2.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Darden Restaurants Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $351.6 million or $2.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $3.271 billion from $2.957 billion last year.

Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

