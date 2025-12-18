Darden Restaurants Inc. Announces Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $237.4 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $215.7 million, or $1.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Darden Restaurants Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $243.2 million or $2.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $3.10 billion from $2.89 billion last year.

Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $237.4 Mln. vs. $215.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.03 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue: $3.10 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.50 - $10.70

