Darden Restaurants Guides FY26 Below Estimates; Boosts Dividend 7.1% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, restaurant company Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) initiated its net earnings from continuing operations and net sales growth for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects net earnings from continuing operations in a range of $10.50 to $10.70 per share on total sales growth of 7 to 8 percent, with same-restaurant sales growth of 2.0 to 3.5 percent. It also expects 60 to 65 new restaurant openings.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.75 per share on total sales growth of 8.94 percent to $13.14 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Darden's Board of Directors also declared a 7.1% higher quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock, payable on August 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2025.

On Wednesday, Darden's Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $1 billion of its outstanding common stock.

