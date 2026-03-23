Darden Restaurants Gains on Menu Innovation Amid Cost Headwinds

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI continues to benefit from solid same-restaurant sales momentum, driven by strong operational execution and guest-focused initiatives. Growth was supported by menu enhancements such as the rollout of lighter portion offerings, targeted promotions and effective marketing. Olive Garden remains a key contributor, with its value-oriented strategy and new menu options resonating well with customers. Additionally, the company’s expanding digital capabilities, including its partnership with Uber for delivery, are enhancing convenience and supporting sustained guest engagement.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 8.8% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s 2% growth. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, met on one occasion and missed once, with an average negative surprise being 0.3%.



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The fiscal 2026 earnings estimate has edged up to $10.59 per share from $10.57 over the past 30 days. Although lingering inflation pressures, high operating costs and weather disruption are concerning, menu innovation and expansion efforts have been driving growth.

Let’s take a closer look at the tailwinds and the headwinds for the company.

Factors Aiding DRI Stock

Focus on Menu Innovation: Darden Restaurant is driving traffic and strengthening brand relevance through targeted menu innovation centered on its core offerings. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, a key highlight of this strategy was Olive Garden’s nationwide rollout of a “lighter portion” menu section, introducing seven dishes priced under $15 to offer greater affordability and portion flexibility. This initiative has resonated well with guests by enhancing value perception while maintaining operational simplicity.



Beyond new offerings, Olive Garden also leveraged a balanced mix of innovation and familiarity by reintroducing popular, craveable items such as Four-Cheese Manicotti and Braised Beef Tortelloni while strengthening its “Buy One, Take One” promotion with the addition of a new Rigatoni alla Vodka entrée. LongHorn Steakhouse emphasized culinary excellence through a focus on quality and simplicity, while Ruth’s Chris Steak House utilized a three-course fixed-price menu to re-engage guests and drive traffic.



Strong Same-restaurant Sales Growth: Darden Restaurant delivered robust same-restaurant sales growth of 4.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, significantly outperforming the broader casual dining industry by 540 basis points. This momentum was broad-based, with all four major segments exceeding industry benchmarks by more than 400 basis points. This performance was driven by consistent operational execution, high guest satisfaction and effective brand-level initiatives across its portfolio.



Key brands led the portfolio’s performance, with LongHorn Steakhouse reporting a standout 7.2% increase in same-restaurant sales and Olive Garden achieving a solid 3.2% gain. This growth was fueled by targeted menu innovation — such as Olive Garden’s new "lighter portion" section — and effective marketing, including the successful "Buy One, Take One" promotion.



Uber Partnership and Delivery Expansion: Darden Restaurants' partnership with Uber serves as a strategic first-party delivery initiative designed to enhance guest convenience while maintaining control over the brand experience. During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, management noted that the delivery mix reached approximately 4.7% of Olive Garden sales in the quarter, reflecting steady traction compared to prior periods. Integrated alongside the brand's digital and catering platforms, the expansion of delivery capabilities helped drive Olive Garden’s total off-premise sales mix to 29%, a three-percentage-point increase over the previous year.



Higher ROE: Darden Restaurants’ trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) is indicative of its growth potential. The company’s ROE of 53.5% compares favorably with the industry’s 23.1%, which signals more efficiency in using shareholders’ funds than peers.

Factors Hindering Growth of DRI Stock

Darden Restaurants continues to face several challenges that could limit near-term growth. A key challenge during the fiscal third quarter was elevated commodity inflation, particularly in beef costs, which drove food and beverage expenses higher and pressured restaurant-level margins. Notably, pricing remained below inflation for much of the year, further compressing profitability.



Additionally, adverse weather conditions, especially winter storms, negatively impacted same-restaurant sales by roughly 100 basis points, highlighting the company’s exposure to external, non-controllable factors. While underlying demand trends remained solid, such disruptions can create near-term volatility in performance.

Key Picks

Some Better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are:



Brinker International EAT flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2%, on average. EAT stock has gained 3.4% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brinker’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 7.9% and 20%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Five Below, Inc. FIVE presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 63.4%, on average. FIVE stock has rallied 46.9% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 10.9% and 14.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3%, on average. EXPE stock has gained 6.4% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Expedia Group’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 7.8% and 20.1%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

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Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.