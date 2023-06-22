News & Insights

Darden Restaurants forecasts tepid annual profit as costs mount

June 22, 2023 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by Juveria Tabassum for Reuters ->

June 22 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants DRI.N on Thursday forecast annual profit largely below Wall Street expectations, as the Olive Garden parent struggled to cope with ballooning commodities costs, sending its shares down 3% in premarket trading.

Inflation has bumped up costs of food items such as beef and dairy, which coupled with a tight labor market has added to operational challenges for restaurant operators.

Orlando, Florida-based Darden said it expects full-year profit between $8.55 per share and $8.85 per share, where mid-point comes in below analysts' average estimate of $8.78 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

It forecast same-store sales to grow in the range of 2.5% to 3.5%, compared with 2.69% growth estimates.

Full-service restaurants such as Darden and Texas Roadhouse TXRH.O have also conceded market share to fast food chains as inflation-weary customers curbed spending on dining out and turned to budget-friendly meals.

For the fourth quarter ended May 28, Darden's quarterly sales came in-line with analysts' estimates at $2.77 billion.

Same-store sales for the fourth quarter at LongHorn Steakhouse grew 7.1%, whereas Olive Garden saw a growth of 4.4%.

Excluding items, the company's profit for the quarter was $2.58 per share, above estimates of $2.54 per share.

"We had a solid quarter to conclude a strong year in which we met or exceeded our financial outlook, despite a tough operating environment," CEO Rick Cardenas said.

