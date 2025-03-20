DARDEN RESTAURANTS Earnings Results: $DRI Reports Quarterly Earnings

DARDEN RESTAURANTS ($DRI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of $2.80 per share, missing estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $3,158,000,000, missing estimates of $3,249,287,624 by $-91,287,624.

DARDEN RESTAURANTS Insider Trading Activity

DARDEN RESTAURANTS insiders have traded $DRI stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICARDO CARDENAS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,403 shares for an estimated $7,279,874 .

. DANIEL J. KIERNAN (President, Olive Garden) sold 20,665 shares for an estimated $3,552,286

MATTHEW R BROAD (SVP General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,119 shares for an estimated $3,140,531 .

. TODD BURROWES (President, Business Developmt) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,783 shares for an estimated $2,888,792 .

. MELVIN JOHN MARTIN (President, SRG) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,470 shares for an estimated $2,605,343 .

. DOUGLAS J. MILANES (SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,597 shares for an estimated $2,527,929 .

. SUSAN M. CONNELLY (SVP, Chief Comm & PA Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,584 shares for an estimated $2,253,451 .

. LAURA B WILLIAMSON (President, LongHorn Steakhouse) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,058 shares for an estimated $1,392,777 .

. RAJESH VENNAM (SVP, CFO) sold 7,228 shares for an estimated $1,313,374

JOHN W. MADONNA (SVP, Corporate Controller) sold 4,735 shares for an estimated $818,959

NANA MENSAH sold 1,171 shares for an estimated $201,292

M SHAN ATKINS sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $199,217

DARDEN RESTAURANTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 385 institutional investors add shares of DARDEN RESTAURANTS stock to their portfolio, and 498 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DARDEN RESTAURANTS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DRI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

DARDEN RESTAURANTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DRI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/19/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/17/2024

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/14/2024

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 09/23/2024

DARDEN RESTAURANTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $209.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $209.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Mark Hughes from Truist Financial set a target price of $275.0 on 09/23/2024

on 09/23/2024 Aaron Raker from Wells Fargo set a target price of $175.0 on 09/23/2024

