Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Darden Restaurants (DRI) closed the most recent trading day at $139.84, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants had gained 12.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.41%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Darden Restaurants as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post earnings of $1.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.42 billion, up 6.56% from the year-ago period.

DRI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.68 per share and revenue of $10.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.78% and +6.91%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Darden Restaurants. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Darden Restaurants is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Darden Restaurants's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.84.

We can also see that DRI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

