Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

Darden Restaurants (DRI) closed the most recent trading day at $146.82, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants had gained 4.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.54%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Darden Restaurants as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post earnings of $1.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.42 billion, up 6.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.68 per share and revenue of $10.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.78% and +6.91%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Darden Restaurants should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Darden Restaurants is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Darden Restaurants is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.31.

It is also worth noting that DRI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DRI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

