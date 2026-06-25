Darden Restaurants (DRI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Darden Restaurants (DRI) reported $3.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. EPS of $3.66 for the same period compares to $2.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.73 billion, representing a surprise of -0.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Same-restaurant sales - LongHorn Steakhouse - YoY change : 9.5% compared to the 6.7% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 9.5% compared to the 6.7% average estimate based on six analysts. Company-owned restaurants - Olive Garden : 949 compared to the 954 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 949 compared to the 954 average estimate based on six analysts. Same-restaurant sales - Olive Garden - YoY change : 2.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.

: 2.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.2%. Same-restaurant sales - Consolidated - YoY change : 4.6% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 4.6% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Company-owned restaurants - LongHorn Steakhouse : 618 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 618.

: 618 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 618. Company-owned restaurants - Total : 2,202 versus 2,216 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2,202 versus 2,216 estimated by five analysts on average. Same-restaurant sales - Other Business - YoY change : 4.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.7%.

: 4.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.7%. Same-restaurant sales - Fine Dining - YoY change : 1.9% compared to the 3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1.9% compared to the 3% average estimate based on five analysts. Sales- Olive Garden : $1.54 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

: $1.54 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%. Sales- Other Business : $793.3 million compared to the $819.9 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.

: $793.3 million compared to the $819.9 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year. Sales- Fine Dining : $371 million compared to the $377.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.

: $371 million compared to the $377.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year. Sales- LongHorn Steakhouse: $1.02 billion versus $978.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.9% change.

Here is how Darden Restaurants performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Darden Restaurants here>>>

Shares of Darden Restaurants have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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