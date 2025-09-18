Darden Restaurants (DRI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended August 2025, Darden Restaurants (DRI) reported revenue of $3.04 billion, up 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.97, compared to $1.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.00, the EPS surprise was -1.5%.

Company-owned restaurants - Total : 2,165 versus 2,167 estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 2,165 versus 2,167 estimated by nine analysts on average. Same-restaurant sales - LongHorn Steakhouse - YoY change : 5.5% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 5.8%.

: 5.5% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 5.8%. Same-restaurant sales - Olive Garden - YoY change : 5.9% compared to the 6.1% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 5.9% compared to the 6.1% average estimate based on nine analysts. Same-restaurant sales - Consolidated - YoY change : 4.7% versus 4.4% estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 4.7% versus 4.4% estimated by nine analysts on average. Company-owned restaurants - LongHorn Steakhouse : 595 versus 595 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 595 versus 595 estimated by eight analysts on average. Company-owned restaurants - Olive Garden : 933 versus 936 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 933 versus 936 estimated by eight analysts on average. Same-restaurant sales - Other Business - YoY change : 3.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.

: 3.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1.5%. Same-restaurant sales - Fine Dining - YoY change : -0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: -0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by seven analysts on average. Sales- Olive Garden : $1.3 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

: $1.3 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%. Sales- Other Business : $680.7 million compared to the $664.65 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.5% year over year.

: $680.7 million compared to the $664.65 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.5% year over year. Sales- Fine Dining : $286.5 million compared to the $289.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.

: $286.5 million compared to the $289.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year. Sales- LongHorn Steakhouse: $776.4 million versus $782.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.

Here is how Darden Restaurants performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

