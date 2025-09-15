Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Darden Restaurants (DRI) to post quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. Revenues are expected to be $3.04 billion, up 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Darden Restaurants metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Olive Garden' will reach $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Other Business' should come in at $665.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Fine Dining' of $290.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- LongHorn Steakhouse' stands at $783.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Company-owned restaurants - Total' will reach 2,167 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,040 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Same-restaurant sales - LongHorn Steakhouse - YoY change' reaching 5.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Company-owned restaurants - LongHorn Steakhouse' at 594 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 577 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Company-owned restaurants - Olive Garden' to come in at 936 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 923 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Company-owned restaurants - Ruth's Chris Steak House' should arrive at 83 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 82 .

Analysts forecast 'Company-owned restaurants - Bahama Breeze' to reach 28 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 44 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Company-owned restaurants - Seasons 52' will likely reach 43 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 44 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Company-owned restaurants - Eddie V's' will reach 29 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 29 .

Shares of Darden Restaurants have experienced a change of +2.5% in the past month compared to the +2.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

