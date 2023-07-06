Darden Restaurants (DRI) Price Target Increased by 5.24% to 177.40

The average one-year price target for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) has been revised to 177.40 / share. This is an increase of 5.24% from the prior estimate of 168.57 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 155.54 to a high of 204.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.54% from the latest reported closing price of 164.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darden Restaurants. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRI is 0.21%, an increase of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 147,721K shares. The put/call ratio of DRI is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,316K shares representing 11.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,386K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 8.19% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,635K shares representing 10.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,677K shares, representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 0.70% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,618K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,078K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,751K shares, representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 11.49% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,716K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Darden Restaurants Background Information

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's.

