Darden Restaurants (DRI) Declares $1.21 Dividend

Darden Restaurants said on March 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.21 per share ($4.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $150.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.81%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 4.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=198).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.58% Upside

As of March 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Darden Restaurants is $158.92. The forecasts range from a low of $134.33 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.58% from its latest reported closing price of $150.52.

The projected annual revenue for Darden Restaurants is $10,416MM, an increase of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darden Restaurants. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 6.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRI is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.01% to 142,933K shares. The put/call ratio of DRI is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 13,677K shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,855K shares, representing a decrease of 15.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,386K shares representing 11.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,242K shares, representing a decrease of 13.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 8.69% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,644K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,674K shares, representing a decrease of 15.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 2.39% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,764K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,040K shares, representing a decrease of 26.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 4.86% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,716K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,318K shares, representing a decrease of 12.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 9.03% over the last quarter.

Darden Restaurants Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's.

