Darden Restaurants (DRI) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Darden Restaurants (DRI) is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. With the company’s value still down 34% year to date, investors want to know if it’s time to feast on Darden shares.

Restaurants have been one of the hardest sectors hit during the pandemic. The full-service restaurant operator, which owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, The Capital Grille, among others, has been under pressure lately. The shares are down 7% and 6% over the respective five days and six months, and have lost 40% over the past year.

With a business model that is geared toward sit-in instead of delivery, Darden has been one of the hardest hit during the shelter-in-place requirements stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. But Dennis Geiger, analysts at UBS believes the restaurant operator offers tons of value. “We believe DRI should emerge better positioned than peers, with less leverage and better able to capitalize on growth opportunities," advises Geiger, who has a Buy rating on Darden with a $90 price target, calling for 30% upside from current levels.

David Tarantino, analysts at Baird, is also bullish on Darden, which has established a solid track record of topping or matching consensus profit estimates. "The key focal point for the upcoming report will be on the trajectory of the sales recovery in recent weeks, and we suspect DRI's comps have continued to improve as more dining rooms have re-opened,” Tarantino noted. On Thursday the company will attempt to match that level of confidence. The question then, will be with guidance.

For the three months that ended May, Wall Street expects the company to lose $1.70 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to decline about 55% year over year to $2.65 per share, while full-year revenue of $7.78 billion would be down about 8.2% year over year.

With much of the country quarantined at home, the restaurant sector was forced to retool their businesses to allow for, among other things, various forms of social distancing — whether mandated or through consumer choice. And even as states began to re-open, restaurants were limited in terms of how many diners that can be allowed inside as local authorities adjust recommendations based off COVID-19 case growth.

In the case of Darden, the company’s sit-in model was completely disrupted. And, for that matter, analysts expects the experience in restaurant dining rooms will likely to be quite different in the quarters head, absent the availability of an effective therapeutics or proven vaccine. In the meantime, some restaurants are likely to extend the dinner periods, say from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., as a way to offset the reduced capacity.

Local and state authorities may mandate temperature checks for each customer and discontinue the use of silverware in favor or those that are sealed in plastic. The question is, can Darden adjust quickly (or efficiently enough) in a manner that ensures some level of sustainable growth and profitability?

