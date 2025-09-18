Markets
DRI

Darden Restaurants Boosts FY26 Sales Growth Outlook; Declares Dividend - Update

September 18, 2025 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, restaurant company Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) maintained its net earnings from continuing operations for the full-year 2026, while raising annual net sales growth.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project net earnings from continuing operations in the range of $10.50 to $10.70 per share.

The company now projects total sales growth of 7.5 to 8.5 percent, with same-restaurant sales growth of 2.5 to 3.5 percent. It also now expects 65 new restaurant openings. Previously, the company expected total sales growth of 7 to 8 percent, with same-restaurant sales growth of 2.0 to 3.5 percent. It also expects 60 to 65 new restaurant openings.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.69 per share on total sales growth of 8.29 percent to $13.08 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Darden's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock, payable on November 3, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.