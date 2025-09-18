Darden Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top, Stock Down

Darden Restaurants, Inc. ( DRI ) reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues beat the same. Following the results, the stock declined 8% in today’s pre-market trading session.

DRI’s Fiscal Q1 Earnings & Revenues

During the fiscal first quarter, Darden reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.00. In the prior-year quarter, DRI reported an adjusted EPS of $1.75.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Darden Restaurants, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Darden Restaurants, Inc. Quote

Total sales during the quarter were $3,044.7 million, surpassing the consensus mark of $3,040 million. Sales increased 10.4% from the prior-year quarter’s level. This upside was backed by a blended same-restaurant sales increase of 4.7%. Also, contributions from 103 Chuy's restaurants and 22 net new restaurants added to the positives.

DRI’s Sales by Segments

Darden reports business under four segments — Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, including The Capital Grille and Eddie V's, and Other Business.

During the fiscal first quarter, sales at Olive Garden increased 7.6% year over year to $1.3 billion. Our estimate for the metric was $1.3 billion. Comps in the segment increased 5.9% year over year compared with a 6.9% rise reported in the previous quarter.

At LongHorn Steakhouse, sales were up 8.8% year over year to $776.4 million. Our estimate for the metric was $811.5 million. Comps in the segment rose 5.5% year over year compared with 6.7% growth reported in the previous quarter.

Sales in Fine Dining increased 2.7% year over year to $286.5 million. Our estimate for the metric was $285 million. Comps in the segment fell 0.2% year over year compared with a 3.3% drop reported in the previous quarter.

Sales in Other Business increased 22.5% year over year to $680.7 million. Our estimate for the metric was $628.5 million. Comps in the Other Business rose 3.3% year over year compared with a 1.2% rise reported in the previous quarter.

DRI’s Q1 Operating Highlights

In the fiscal first quarter, total operating costs and expenses inched up 8.8% year over year to $2.7 billion. The upside was primarily due to increased food and beverage expenses, restaurant expenses, labor costs and marketing expenses. The figure missed our projection of $2.72 billion.

DRI’s Balance Sheet

As of Aug. 24, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $211 million compared with $240 million as of May 25, 2025.

During the fiscal first quarter, inventories were $309.6 million compared with $311.6 million reported in the previous quarter. As of Aug. 24, 2025, long-term debt was $2.13 billion compared with $2.12 billion as of May 25, 2025.

During the fiscal first quarter, Darden’s board of directors repurchased approximately 0.9 million shares of its common stock, worth approximately $183 million.

Darden’s Fiscal 2026 Outlook

For fiscal 2026, the company expects total sales growth of 7.5% to 8.5% (compared with the prior estimate of 7% to 8%), including approximately 2% growth related to the 53rd week. Same-restaurant sales growth in fiscal 2026 is anticipated to be between 2.5% to 3.5% year over year, compared with the earlier estimate of 2% to 3.5%. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations continues to be anticipated in the band of $10.50-$10.70.

The company expects to open approximately 65 net new restaurants and a total capital spending of $700-$750 million in fiscal 2026.

DRI’s Zacks Rank

Darden currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ( BJRI ), Groupon, Inc. ( GRPN ) and Dutch Bros Inc. ( BROS ).

BJ's Restaurants currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.9%, on average. BJ's Restaurants stock has gained 23.1% in the year-to-date period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Restaurants' 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 3.1% and 21.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Groupon sports a Zacks Rank of #1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 230.5%, on average. Groupon stock has surged 101.7% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Groupon’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 2.2% and 153%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Dutch Bros presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has inched up 10.6% in the year-to-date period. Dutch Bros delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 91.9%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dutch Bros’ 2025 sales and EPS implies growth of 25% and 38.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

