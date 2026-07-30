A Darden Insider Sold Shares as the Company Returned $310 Million to Owners

Key Points

According to a Form 4 filing, a Darden executive sold 2,226 shares for about $463,386 based on the July 29, 2026 weighted average execution price.

Still, she retains 4,165 directly held shares and additional derivative securities.

Plus, she's not alone in selling this week among insiders, and the structure of each sale points more toward routine executive sales than an accelerated pace of activity.

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Susan M. Connelly, the Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer at Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), sold 2,226 shares of common stock on July 29, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 2,226 Transaction value $463,386 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 4,165 Post-transaction value $883,937.95

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($208.17); post-transaction value based on July 29, 2026 market close ($212.23).

Key questions

What is the executive's remaining equity exposure following this disposal?

Despite the reduction in direct common stock, Connelly continues to hold 4,165 shares directly and a portfolio of derivative securities, which includes both vested and unvested awards.

Despite the reduction in direct common stock, Connelly continues to hold 4,165 shares directly and a portfolio of derivative securities, which includes both vested and unvested awards. How does the execution price compare to recent market performance?

The weighted average execution price of $208.17 occurred on a day when the stock closed at $212.23 and reflects a period where Darden Restaurants has generated a 5% total return over the 12 months ending July 29, 2026.

The weighted average execution price of $208.17 occurred on a day when the stock closed at $212.23 and reflects a period where Darden Restaurants has generated a 5% total return over the 12 months ending July 29, 2026. What are the fundamental metrics of the underlying company?

Darden Restaurants reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $13.2 billion and net income of $1.2 billion, with a total market capitalization of $24 billion as of the July 29, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-29) $212.23 Market Capitalization $24 billion Revenue (TTM) $13.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.2 billion

Company Snapshot

Darden Restaurants operates a diversified portfolio of full-service dining establishments across the United States and Canada, generating revenue through restaurant operations and food service delivery across multiple branded concepts including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Capital Grille, and Seasons 52.

The company's business model centers on the ownership and operation of company-managed restaurants that generate revenue through food and beverage sales, with a focus on casual and upscale dining segments that emphasize consistent execution, operational efficiency, and brand differentiation.

Darden's primary customers are middle to upper-middle income consumers seeking casual to upscale dining experiences, with the company's portfolio strategically positioned to capture demand across multiple price points and dining occasions in both the United States and Canadian markets.

Darden Restaurants operates one of the largest full-service restaurant portfolios in North America, with over 2,000 locations generating $13.2 billion in TTM revenue. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its multi-brand strategy, which allows it to serve diverse customer preferences and dining occasions while leveraging operational scale and supply chain efficiencies across its portfolio. With a market capitalization of $24.3 billion and net income of $1.2 billion TTM, Darden demonstrates strong profitability and market positioning within the consumer cyclical restaurant sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Connelly is among several Darden executives who sold shares this week, and hers is the smallest of the batch, 2,226 shares at $208.17. Like her colleagues, she kept common stock and a mix of vested and unvested awards, so this trims rather than unwinds her position. Four insiders selling at once looks like a signal until you notice the timing, days after the fiscal year closed, when trading windows open and executives routinely rebalance. Selling below the day's close, near a stock that's roughly flat over the past year, points to housekeeping rather than a call on the business.



The business itself, meanwhile, has been a story of steady expansion. Darden topped $13 billion in annual sales for the first time in fiscal 2026, lifting adjusted earnings 11.4% to $10.64 per share. It returned $310 million to shareholders in the fourth quarter alone through dividends and buybacks. CEO Ricardo Cardenas said the portfolio has grown "more balanced and more diversified." For long-term investors, the firm’s shareholder returns are a meaningful anchor. A flat stock paired with buybacks and an 8% dividend hike (now up to $1.62 per share last quarter) means patience is being paid while the share price catches up.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.