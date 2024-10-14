Darden Expands Its Brand Portfolio With Chuy's Acquisition

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI has completed the acquisition of Chuy's Holdings, Inc., following the merger agreement announced on July 17, 2024. The all-cash transaction has an enterprise value of about $605 million. A majority of Chuy's Holdings stockholders approved the deal on Oct. 10, 2024.



The company financed the acquisition using proceeds from a $400 million offering of 4.35% senior notes due 2027 and a $350 million offering of 4.55% senior notes due in 2029. These notes were issued on Oct. 3, 2024.

A Strategic Addition to Darden's Portfolio

Founded in Austin, TX, in 1982, Chuy's operates more than 100 restaurants across 15 states, serving a distinct menu of authentic Tex-Mex cuisine. Its unique dining experience and freshly prepared dishes are expected to contribute to Darden's overall brand variety.



This acquisition enhances Darden's diverse portfolio, which includes well-known brands like Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse.

DRI’s Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of the company have gained 9.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 15.6%. The company has underperformed its industry in the said period. DRI is likely to benefit from the focus on new restaurant openings, Uber partnership, menu innovation and strategic acquisitions. The company intends to enhance its internal digital media capabilities to drive traffic and growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DRI implemented various strategies as part of its Brand Renaissance Plan to drive growth. These initiatives included optimizing kitchen systems, improving sales planning and scheduling and focusing on operational excellence to enhance guest satisfaction.



The company also introduced new core menu items, allowed for customization and strategically invested in promotions. The upgraded restaurants are already delivering impressive same-restaurant sales and returns. Furthermore, the company is placing significant emphasis on technology-driven initiatives, such as the extensive use of tablets across its systems. This move capitalizes on the surge of digitization, which has swiftly integrated into the U.S. fast-casual restaurant landscape.

Darden currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



