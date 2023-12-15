Darden (DRI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag, Rise Y/Y

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.

Earnings & Revenues

During the fiscal second quarter, Darden reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71. In the prior-year quarter, DRI reported an adjusted EPS of $1.52.



Total sales during the quarter came in at $2,727.3 million, missing the consensus mark of $2,738 million. Sales increased 9.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level on solid blended same-restaurant sales of 2.8%. The opening of 78 company-owned Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants and 45 other net new restaurants added to the positives.

Sales by Segments

Darden reports business under four segments — Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, including The Capital Grille and Eddie V's and Other Business.



During the fiscal second quarter, sales at Olive Garden increased 6.3% year over year to $1,251.4 million. Our estimate for the metric was $1,150.5 million. Comps in the segment rose 4.1% year over year compared with 7.6% growth reported in the previous quarter.



At LongHorn Steakhouse, sales were up 7.1% year over year to $643 million. Our estimate for the metric was $622.2 million. Comps in the segment rose 4.9% year over year compared with a 7.3% growth reported in the previous quarter.



Sales in Fine Dining increased 57.4% year over year to $318 million. Our estimate for the metric was $412 million. Comps in the segment dropped 1.7% year over year against a 5.9% rise reported in the previous quarter.



Sales at Other Business rose 1.5% year over year to $514.9 million. Our estimate for the metric was $542.6 million. Comps in the Other Business declined 1.1% year over year against a 7.1% increase reported in the previous quarter.

Operating Highlights

In the fiscal second quarter, total operating costs and expenses increased 8.7% year over year to $2,448.8 million. The upside was primarily due to increased food and beverage costs, restaurant expenses and labor costs.

Balance Sheet

As of Nov 26, 2023, cash and cash equivalents came in at $195.7 million compared with $192.1 million as of Aug 27, 2023.



During the fiscal second quarter, inventories came in at $310.6 million compared with $287 million reported in the previous quarter. As of Nov 26, 2023, long-term debt was $1,368.4 million compared with $1,477.1 million as of Aug 27, 2023.



During the fiscal second quarter, Darden’s board of directors repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares of its common stock, worth approximately $181 million. As of Nov 26, the company stated the availability of approximately $328 million under the $1-billion repurchase program.



Darden declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.31 per share. The dividend will be payable on Feb 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Jan 10, 2024.

Updated Fiscal 2024 Outlook

For fiscal 2024, the company expects total sales to be approximately $11.5 billion. Same-restaurant sales in fiscal 2024 are anticipated to be 2.5-3%. EPS from continuing operations are anticipated in the band of $8.75-$8.90 compared with the previous guidance of $8.55-$8.85.



The company expects to open 50-55 net new restaurants and projects a total capital spending of $600 million in fiscal 2024.

