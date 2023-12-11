Darden (DRI) Gears up for Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Dec 15, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, DRI delivered an earnings surprise of 4.3%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.71 per share, indicating growth of 12.5% year over year. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.74 billion, suggesting an increase of 10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Note

Darden is expected to have experienced robust results in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, thanks to advancements in its menu offerings, digital strategies and solid comparable sales. The notable growth in off-premise sales is anticipated to be a substantial driver of the company's overall revenue performance for the upcoming reporting quarter.



DRI’s fiscal second-quarter results are likely to reflect the robust performance of Olive Garden, Fine Dining and LongHorn Steakhouse. Our model predicts sales at Fine Dining, LongHorn Steakhouse and Other revenues to increase 103.9%, 3.6% and 7% year over year to $412 million, $622.2 million and $542.6 million, respectively.



However, high costs are likely to have hurt the margin in the quarter to be reported. The company remains cautious of price increases in beef, produce and wheat. For fiscal 2024, it expects total inflation of 3-4% and commodities inflation of 2.5%. Our model predicts total operating costs and expenses to rise 10.6% year over year to $2,492 million in the fiscal second quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Darden this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Darden has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

