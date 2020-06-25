Darden (DRI) Down on Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q4

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the top line lagged the same. The company reported better-than-expected earnings for the sixth straight quarter. Following the results, the company’s shares are up 2.2% in pre-market trading session.

The company reported adjusted loss per share of $1.24 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of $1.59. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.76.

Total sales of $1,270.1 million missed the consensus mark of $1,301 million. Moreover, sales declined 43% from the prior-year quarter on account of negative blended same-restaurant sales of 47.7%. Results in the quarter were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales by Segments

Darden reports business under four segments — Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining that includes The Capital Grille and Eddie V's, and Other Business.

Sales at Olive Garden decreased 34% year over year to $730.8 million. Comps declined 8.6% at the segment, against the prior-quarter’s comp growth of 2.1%.

Sales at Fine Dining declined 60.1% to $61.7 million. Comps at The Capital Grille fell 13.6% against growth of 4.2% in the previous quarter. Further, Eddie V's reported comps decline of 15.2%, against a 3.9% improvement in the prior quarter.

Sales at Other Business slumped 61.8% year over year to $184.7 million. Moreover, comps at Seasons 52 declined 18.7% against a comps growth of 3% in the prior quarter. Comps at Yard House were down 17.3% against 1.8% increase in the previous quarter. Moreover, comps fell 20.1% at Bahama Breeze compared with a decline of 0.5% in the preceding quarter.

At LongHorn Steakhouse, sales were down 39.5% to $292.9 million. Comps at the segment decreased 8.8%, against comps growth of 3.9% in the year-ago quarter.

In the reported quarter, comps at Cheddar's decreased 17.1% compared with a decline of 1.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Operating Highlights & Net Income

In the fiscal fourth quarter, total operating costs and expenses decreased 6.9% year over year to $1,862.2 million. The decline can be attributed to an overall decrease in food and beverage costs, restaurant expenses, and labor costs.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents as of May 31, 2020, totaled $763.3 million, down from $457.3 million as of May 26, 2019.

Inventories totaled $206.9 million at the end of the reported quarter. Long-term debt as of May 31, 2020, was $928.8 million, up from $927.7 million as of May 26, 2019.

First-quarter 2021 Guidance

Due to uncertainty regarding the future business on account of the pandemic, the company provided first-quarter guidance instead of the full year. The company expects total sales of nearly 70% of prior-year sales. EBITDA is anticipated at $75 million. Earnings per share from continuing operations are anticipated either greater than or equal to $0.00.

The company expects to open 35-40 net new restaurants and total capital spending of $250 to $300 million in fiscal 2021.

Business Updates

The company provided business updates for first-quarter fiscal 2021 to date through Sunday, Jun 21. Blended same-restaurant sales fell 33.2% during the period. Darden, Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining and Other Business same-restaurant sales declined 33.2%, 31.3%, 24.3%, 48.1% and 42.3%, respectively.

