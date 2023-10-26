Darcy Donavan: From Builder's Market To Bull Market, Where To Look To Beat The Rush

Similar to the “Running of the Bulls” Event in Spain, the beginning of the next Web3 Bull run will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for everyone who is involved. In this new, exciting market, where will you be? Are you going to run alongside the pack, get left behind or get run over. The future of your own digital investments is in your hands.

As the #Cryptoqueen, I want to give you all my advice to avoid the horns of the Bull, give you opportunities to take advantage of this new exciting run, and help you all from getting left in the dust.

I am required to let you know that I am not a financial advisor, but I am a successful entrepreneur and forward thinker in the space. As a Web3 Alpha female and Co-Owner of the hyper-realistic “Income Island” Metaverse ($INCOME), Founder of the “StarDawgs” NFT Project and Member of the Global Blockchain Council, I have many insights into the future of Web3.

If you are a first-time bull runner, you couldn’t be reading this at a better time, and as a seasoned Web3 enthusiast, you should already be looking for reliable long term investments.

But, how do you find good, reliable projects? Here are my top tips.

Do not believe everything that you hear and what people tell you right off the bat. Sometimes when something seems too good to be true, it is. If you are looking for a long-term investment, make sure the opportunities seem sustainable long term, read the white papers and decide for yourself what to believe. Always do your research, investigate and find out what you can about the companies. Get as much information as you can about its founders, features and future goals. Invest in what makes you feel comfortable, don’t invest more than you can afford. If you choose the right project, a small investment can make as much of an impact as a large investment in a slow-moving coin.

Another place to look for great projects is Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets Conference in New York City, taking place on Tuesday, November 14th 2023. I am so excited to be a featured Interviewee of Benzinga to give my thoughts on it all.

If you haven’t looked into it yet, you should, with past participants like Yuga Labs’ Co-Founder Greg Solano and Shark Tank Investor Kevin O’Leary, you know this is the place to be for networking and learning about the newest up and coming digital advancements.

I am anticipating seeing some of the upcoming participants including Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz, who is breaking ground with his mainstream launch of the Pudgy Penguins into Walmart’s across the nation. Another mogul I don’t want to miss is Google Cloud's Head of Strategy & Web3 Richard Widmann.

The event founders, Benzinga, are the leading financial media company for next-generation investors. I am excited about the powerful lineup of speakers including the world's top investors, founders and entrepreneurs, and this Benzinga event is one event you do not want to miss.

I believe that Web3 and its digital assets will be the next evolution in tech, finance, business, social engagement and we are at the beginning of one of the largest financial and technological shifts in history. This shift will affect not only the financial sector, but also technology, social engagement, information storage and sharing, and so much more. It's like being at the bottom of Google, Amazon or Facebook, and conferences like these are the first step to getting involved. We have only just scratched the surface of what is coming in this sector and how it can benefit us in so many ways. It gives us the opportunity to cross new boundaries and work together for our overall growth.

Follow me on my Social Media Channels to learn more about new and upcoming Web3 advancements and future technologies, as well as get my picks for the upcoming Bull run.

Social Media Links:

www.Facebook.com/officialdarcydonavan

www.instagram.com/DarcyDonavan

www.Twitter.com/DarcyDonavan

www.youtube.com/officialdarcydonavan

www.linkedin.com/in/darcydonavan

www.darcydonavan.com

Darcy Donavan is an American born actress and recording artist with a German, Italian and Brazilian ancestry. Born in Miami, Florida and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, Darcy began her career in the entertainment industry as a child actor and starred in a number of national television commercials at a very young age. Darcy started performing in children's hospitals and raising money for charities in her hometown. She later competed in talent and beauty competitions, winning the title of Ms. Nashville, Tennessee.

Apart from her career endeavors, Darcy has dedicated her life to inspiring others through her charity work and through her huge social media presence, sending words of inspiration to her millions of loyal fans daily. After prompting from her fans and friends, Darcy became an author, penning a best-selling inspirational book called, “Darcy’s Daily Dose, of Inspiration”. From the sales of her book, she donated part of the proceeds to several deserving charities. Through her philanthropic career, she has raised awareness and supported hundreds of charities. Darcy was recognized for her work and named a World Peace Ambassador.

In addition to her extensive accolades, Darcy is also a savvy entrepreneur. Darcy keeps busy with her businesses and projects throughout Web3. Coined the #CryptoQueen of Web3, she is the CMO of the cryptocurrency, Ecoin Finance and a Co-Owner of the Metaverse “Income Island”. She is a prominent figure in Defi and Web3, being seen on top Television News Media Outlets such as ABC News, KCal9 News, Forbes, FinTech, Celebrity Society Magazine, That’s Entertainment and many others.

She is an advisor in the Crypto Magazine resource guide as well as an advisor on the Global Blockchain Council. She is public speaker as well as a savvy entrepreneur in Web3, with her focus on Cryptocurrency, NFTs, the Metaverse. She is also well connected in the Entertainment Industry and in development of several Film and Television Projects including her multi-Million-dollar film in pre-production that will be tied to her NFT line “StarDawgs”.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.