Dara Khosrowshahi Just Gave Uber Investors Great News

Key Points

Uber is in a very favorable position to thrive as autonomous vehicle technology progresses in the years ahead.

The company’s massive user base, technological infrastructure, and rider/driver matching capabilities are extremely valuable.

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The biggest risk facing Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) is the possible danger that autonomous vehicle (AV) technology poses to its dominant ride-hailing platform. Companies like Alphabet's Waymo and Tesla could scale their own driverless services, making Uber obsolete.

This growth stock currently trades 28% below its peak from October 2025, as of March 10. Despite the market's pessimism, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi recently gave Uber shareholders great news.

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"With the benefit of learning from multiple AV deployments around the world, we're more convinced than ever that AVs will unlock a multitrillion-dollar opportunity for Uber," he said on the Q4 2025earnings callin early February.

Uber's CEO believes that the company is in a very favorable position to benefit from advancements in the mobility market. After all, it has 202 million monthly active users, a robust technological infrastructure, an unmatched experience matching riders and drivers, and a global presence.

According to Khosrowshahi, AVs will add incremental demand. And in the future, a hybrid system that offers both AV trips and human drivers will exist. That's because rider demand fluctuates way too much to make it economically feasible for AVs to control the entire market.

Consequently, the risk that AVs pose appears to be overblown. Uber's competitive position is still very strong, as it plans to facilitate AV rides on its platform in 15 cities by the end of 2026, thanks to the numerous partnerships it has.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.