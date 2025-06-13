$DAR stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DAR stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $119,393,926 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DAR:
$DAR Insider Trading Activity
$DAR insiders have traded $DAR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANDALL C STUEWE (Chairman and CEO) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,362,000
$DAR Hedge Fund Activity
$DAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $DAR stock to their portfolio, and 281 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 3,306,098 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,282,501
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 1,596,210 shares (-84.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,865,600
- GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,247,117 shares (+18.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,959,935
- PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO removed 1,194,500 shares (-91.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,316,180
- FMR LLC added 1,062,462 shares (+27.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,191,312
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,026,958 shares (+15.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,082,167
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 900,461 shares (+155.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,130,401
$DAR Government Contracts
$DAR Government Contracts
We have seen $352,000 of award payments to $DAR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BSE SAMPLE COLLECTIONS OFF OF USDA IDIQ 12639522D0093: $132,000
- TASK ORDER FOR BSE SAMPLE COLLECTION AGAINST USDA IDIQ 12639522D0093 FOR KANSAS FACILITY.: $110,000
- TASK ORDER FOR BSE COLLECTION OFF OF USDA IDIQ 12639522D0093.: $110,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
