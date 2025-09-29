Markets

Dar Global, Trump Organization Join Hands To Launch Trump Plaza Jeddah Worth Over $1 Bln

September 29, 2025 — 07:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Dar Global PLC (DAR.L), a luxury real estate developer, said on Monday that it has collaborated with The Trump Organization to launch Trump Plaza Jeddah.

Located along King Abdulaziz Road in the heart of the city, Trump Plaza Jeddah is valued at over $1 billion. The project will include premium residences, serviced apartments, grade-A office space, exclusive townhouses, and many others. Trump Plaza Jeddah will integrate living, working, and leisure into one destination.

This project is the second Trump-branded development in Saudi Arabia, following the launch of Trump Tower Jeddah in 2024.

