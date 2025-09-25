Markets

Dar Global Swings To Profit On Higher Revenue In H1

September 25, 2025 — 12:03 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Dar Global (DAR.L), a luxury international real estate developer, Thursday reported a sharp increase in revenue and a return to profitability for the six months ended 30 June 2025.

Revenue increased from $44.5 million to $155.4 million in the previous year.

The company posted net income of $12.2 million, compared with a loss of $12.8 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share were $0.07, up from a loss of $0.07 a year ago.

Compared to a loss of $8.3 million in the first half of 2024, adjusted EBITDA was $26.8 million.

DAR.L is closed Thursday's trading at $7.85 on the London Stock Exchange.

