DAR Gains From Collagen Growth and Supportive Renewable Fuel Policies

Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR is becoming less dependent on traditional rendering economics as collagen, specialty nutrition and renewable fuels take larger roles in its earnings mix.



The shift offers a better growth profile, but it also raises execution demands. Regulatory approvals, capital allocation and leverage control will determine how much of these trends converts into steadier cash flow.

Darling Expands Its Collagen Growth Platform

Darling’s Food Ingredients segment gives the company a higher-margin channel beyond feed and fuel markets. Its Rousselot and Gelnex brands supply collagen-based ingredients used in food, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and pet-food applications.



Demand remains tied to nutrition, health and functional food trends. In the first quarter of 2026, Food segment sales rose to $405 million from $349 million a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA improved to $81 million from $71 million.



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DAR Pursues Scale Through a Collagen Venture

The proposed PB Leiner-Tessenderlo joint venture is central to Darling’s next step in collagen. The transaction could add production capacity and support more efficient raw-material sourcing.



Management has said the venture remains in an antitrust review process. That makes regulatory clearance a key condition before Darling can fully capture the expected benefits of a larger global collagen platform.

Darling Builds New Specialty Nutrition Options

Darling is also investing in the Nextida portfolio of science-based functional ingredients. This initiative moves the company further into health and nutrition applications that are less tied to commodity-oriented rendering markets.



Nextida gives Darling another path to build value from technical expertise rather than only raw-material availability. The company has discussed product development around glucose-control applications, positioning the portfolio as a longer-term specialty nutrition opportunity.



Darling currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DAR Benefits From Renewable Fuel Mandates

Renewable fuels remain a major earnings swing factor. The finalized 2026-2027 Renewable Volume Obligation created a more constructive operating backdrop for Diamond Green Diesel, Darling’s renewable diesel joint venture.



Management expects the industry to run hard through 2027 to meet mandated volumes. That backdrop could support renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel margins while increasing demand for low-carbon feedstocks.



Valero Energy Corporation VLO, Darling’s partner in Diamond Green Diesel, remains a relevant comparison for investors watching renewable diesel economics. Its role in the joint venture links refining discipline with low-carbon fuel production.

Darling Ingredients Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Darling Ingredients Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Darling Ingredients Inc. Quote

Darling Captures Value Across the Supply Chain

Darling’s integrated model is important because the company is exposed to both renewable-fuel production and feedstock supply. It can collect and process fats, used cooking oil and proteins, then direct those products to the highest-value markets.



That flexibility lets Darling benefit from policy-driven demand in more than one way. When renewable fuel economics improve, the company may gain through Diamond Green Diesel and through stronger demand for low-carbon inputs.



Bunge Global SA BG also sits at the intersection of agricultural processing and biofuel-related demand. Bunge’s oilseed processing operations produce vegetable oils and protein meals for food, animal feed and biofuel markets, making it a useful sector reference for investors tracking feedstock economics.

DAR’s Trend Exposure Comes With Execution Tests

The bottom line is that DAR has attractive exposure to collagen growth and renewable fuel mandates, but those themes do not remove near-term risks. International volatility, regulatory review and elevated capital needs remain meaningful constraints.



Leverage also keeps the investment case balanced. Net debt was about $4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026, and management continues to target total debt of approximately $3 billion or less over time.



DAR carries a Neutral recommendation with a $66 price target. That view fits a company with improving long-term trend exposure but unresolved execution and balance-sheet questions.



No Zacks Rank or Style Scores are provided. Without those inputs, investors cannot make a report-grounded assessment of DAR’s value, growth or momentum factor profile and should focus instead on cash generation, leverage reduction and execution against the collagen and renewable-fuel opportunities.

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Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bunge Global SA (BG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.