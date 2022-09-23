DAR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.30, changing hands as low as $67.12 per share. Darling Ingredients Inc shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAR's low point in its 52 week range is $55.71 per share, with $87.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.97.

