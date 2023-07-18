Dar Al Arkan initial price guidance around 8.5% for dollar sukuk - document

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co 4300.SE has given initial price guidance of around 8.5% for U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds expected to mature in February 2029, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to price later on Tuesday, the document from one of the arranging banks said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kim Coghill)

