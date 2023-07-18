Dar Al Arkan expected to raise $500 mln with sukuk - document

By Yousef Saba

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co 4300.SE is expected to raise $500 million from a sale of Islamic bonds due February 2029, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

The yield was set at 8.25%, tightened from initial guidance of around 8.5% earlier on Tuesday, after orders topped $1.45 billion, including $299.45 million from joint lead managers.

The deal is expected to price later on Tuesday, the document from one of the arranging banks said.

Debt sales in the region restarted last week after about a month-long lull, with Dubai developer Sobha Realty opening the way with a $300 million sukuk offering.

Two Abu Dhabi banks then followed, raising a total of $1.25 billion from the sale of conventional and Islamic bonds, while Abu Dhabi renewable energy firm Masdar is also tapping the markets on Tuesday, looking to raise $750 million with green bonds.

Saudi food and beverage company Almarai 2280.SE is also in the market with dollar sukuk.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kim Coghill and David Holmes)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.