Daqo New Energy Updates On Xinjiang Daqo's Potential IPO In China

(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), in an update on the status of the proposed initial public offering and listing of the shares of its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo New Energy, said that Xinjiang Daqo will need to go through the registration process with the China Securities Regulatory Commission before Xinjiang Daqo's STAR Market IPO can take place.

The company noted that the stock listing committee of the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market reviewed Xinjiang Daqo's application and considered that Xinjiang Daqo had met the offering, listing and disclosure requirements related to its potential STAR Market IPO.

